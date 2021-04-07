Ever since it was announced as a “PlayStation console exclusive,” fans have wondered if Final Fantasy XVI is coming to Xbox. In the first announcement during the September 2020 PS5 event, it was also announced in small print that the game would be available on PC. From there there has been a lot of discussion about this temporary exclusive, if we will finally have the game on Xbox or not. In the case of Final Fantasy XVO, it appears that the console exclusivity shares the same treatment as Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Previous games of Final Fantasy has not only arrived on Xbox before but also on Xbox Game Pass, so a timed exclusive makes more sense. Also, the game’s post on the official Playstation page clearly states that the game will not be available on consoles for a limited time. If we pay attention to this, we could safely say that Final Fantasy XVI will come to Xbox, although we do not know when. In addition, it is not the first time that it has been affirmed.

Final Fantasy XVI is coming to Xbox

The temporary exclusives are nothing newEspecially for Sony, whose use of exclusives was one of the many factors that dictated the success of the PS4. In the past, Final Fantasy games were temporary exclusives not only for other consoles but also for PC. While fans are still waiting for the announcement of the arrival of Final Fantasy VII Remake to Xbox, this new title in the franchise has also been left out of those who play on the green brand console.

An analyst had already said that exclusivity of Final Fantasy XVI is only 6 months. In any case, the words written on the Playstation official website They seem to have no equivocation, unless the opposite is claimed and Sony decides to change what it has put there. As long as we read that it is a temporary exclusive on consoles, as they put it on the web, Final Fantasy XVI will come to Xbox.