Square Enix has Final Fantasy XVI Complete Edition announced for PlayStation 5 . At the same time it has reduced the price of the standard edition permanently, to the delight of those who only want to purchase the base game. So Final Fantasy XVI costs 59.99 euros, while the Final Fantasy XVI Complete Edition occupied the price range of 79.99 euros.

Remodulation of the offer

You can check the news from official page of the game on the PlayStation Store. How does the new edition differ from the old? Simply now, at the price of the previous one, you will also take the two home Major DLC in the game: The Rising Tide and Echoes of the Fallen; which can also be purchased individually.

This is a remodeling of the offer aimed at making it similar to the one we saw on PC, where however the standard edition costs 49.99 euros and the Complete one 69.99 euros. While we’re at it, you can go and read the review of the PC version to find out if it’s worth the other one.

In the past few hours Square Enix has also announced another news regarding the PlayStation 5 version of Final Fantasy XVI: the ability to redeem the Brave Bladea particularly powerful weapon that will come in handy, especially at the beginning of the game. To have it you must update Final Fantasy 16 to version 1.34.