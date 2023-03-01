Outgoing on June 22nd, Final Fantasy XVI it will in all respects be the title of the series with more action components but with a small component that distinguishes it from the games belonging to sagas such as that of its now cousin Devil May Cry. With the well-known action series the new Final Fantasy however, he does not only share the genre towards which the series is heading but also one of the developers, the combat director Ryota Suzuki in fact, he has twenty years of experience in Capcom where he also collaborated in the creation of Marvel vs. Capcom 2 And Devil May Cry 4 And 5.

Now ready for something new, the developer found himself working for the Creative Business Unit III of Final Fantasy XVI by gaining total control over the game’s combat system. What can I say, the imprint of Devil May Cry is certainly visible already at a first glance at the title of Square Enix but an important component still distinguishes it from the famous Capcom action.

No counter will mark the score obtained during the game levels as, according to the developers, this component could demotivate some players less interested in the competitive side of this world. Anyone who misses it will still be able to experience the game in this way thanks to a recently announced one Arcade mode which will be added to the game menu as you progress through the story.