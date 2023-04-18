SQUARE ENIX announced that it will hold an event to celebrate the launch of FINAL FANTASY XVI and will broadcast it live worldwide. The event will be held in the night between 11 and 12 June starting at 00:00 (Italian time)and even if at the moment there are no confirmations it is very likely that it will be possible to follow it through the company’s YouTube and Twitch channels.

No further details have yet been released about it at the moment, but the software house has anticipated that it will reveal them very soon. Waiting to find out more, I remind you that FINAL FANTASY XVI will be available worldwide starting from June 22 as a temporary exclusive on PlayStation 5.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu