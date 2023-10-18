













Final Fantasy XVI and the commitment that Latin America feels that a video game is also for them









Although this is not the only video game with a dubbing or localization in Spanish for Latin America that is published in 2023, it is the Final Fantasy that has an extremely careful treatment so that users in our region feel identified at all times with what it is. listen or read on the screen.

We had the opportunity to interview the localization team of Final Fantasy XVI for Latin America and they revealed very important data to us about their work with one of the most notable games of 2023.

The localization for Latin America of Final Fantasy XVI

Video game localization as an exercise that requires careful treatment

The original language of Final Fantasy XVI is Japanese, not English. That’s where we should start. Many expressions and feelings have a certain Asian weight despite the fact that it is a medieval video game. How does the mixture of so many cultures result in a product? How is this localization exercise carried out in other languages? Especially when it comes to Spanish.

“Final Fantasy XVI was localized from English, but Japanese was always used as a reference, since the important thing is not the language but the message behind the words. That is the art of localization, in which we do not translate word by word, but the essence of the text“, declared Li Hua Joo Hu, in charge of localization for Latin America for FFXVI.

Source: Square Enix

Now, let’s take into account that what we say in Mexico does not mean the same in Chile, or what is expressed in Argentina does not mean that it is used in Costa Rica. It is a very complicated exercise to be looking for Spanish in a location in Latin America to have a complete balance.

“It is a difficult process, because you must constantly check whether the expression you want to use is an idiom from a particular country or if it is understood throughout the region, it does not matter if you think it is the perfect expression for that particular scene. With Mario, the dubbing director, we discussed the use of some expressions, since he is Mexican and I am Chilean, so I think we achieved a good balance with the final result.”, added Li Hua Joo Hu.

Koji Fox, the localization director of Final Fantasy XVI always on top of all the efforts

Maybe you can’t locate him, but Koji Fox has always been there in the events of FFXIV, as a kind of interlocutor in everything Naoki Yoshida says. He was named localization director for Final Fantasy XVI and just as we see him working with the MMO, he also did so with this new installment.

“Koji is the localization director, so he was the most knowledgeable member of the team about the game, especially since he worked closely with the team writing the script. For this reason, we were always in contact. He was always attentive to any problems we had and he never had a problem explaining anything we didn’t understand, plus we had weekly meetings where he always informed us of any changes and updates.

Source: Square Enix

“I had the freedom to localize the game as I deemed necessary, but I feel that Koji was a constant presence that looked after us and that we could rely on.“Li Hua Joo Hu added.

The complexity of adapting terms to Spanish and how they are associated with players

“I have personally played several games in English, so I understand that the public is accustomed to the terms in that language. However, because Final Fantasy XVI is based on medieval Europe, I felt that we should not use English words to preserve the nature of the game.”Li Hua Joo Hu stated.

“It was a bit difficult to create terms in Spanish when the word has never been translated, because you want something that fans recognize and is easy to pronounce. On the other hand, it is company policy that if a word has already been translated, you should use that same word for games in the same series to maintain consistency, so in some cases the decision was out of my hands.

Source: Square Enix

“I think what was most difficult for me was locating “dragoon,” because there were already two translations for Latin Spanish: dracónio and dragontino. In the end I chose draconic because I thought it sounded better, which I think is also important when localizing”.

This last topic that Li Hua Joo Hu touches on is very interesting, because you have to respect many words that perhaps did not have the correct meaning or treatment and then explain why things were done that way. At the end of the day, the work on Final Fantasy XVI is very good and we can only applaud it.

Freedoms when locating? Tropicalizations?

You know that in anime, series and movies there are certain freedoms when it comes to translations. If it is a production with humor, then it will be inevitable to get involved. Just look at how they did with the Rockey and Pokémon team. What happens with Final Fantasy XVI? Being such a serious and well-established game in terms of its history, can those adjustments be made?

“I was fine as long as the reference didn’t contradict the main story and wasn’t something weird that the character would never normally say. However, as a translator, the idea is not to change the entire text whenever I want, but to convey the same message as the original text. In other words, I could change and adapt the script, but not to an extreme where the story in Latin was totally different from the story in other languages.”Li Hua Joo Hu stated.

What do you think about localization in video games? Do you like it? Or do you only play in English? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)