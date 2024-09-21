The series of Final Fantasyespecially in recent years, has orbited at a certain distance from the Xbox world: the last canonical chapter (i.e. the sixteenth) was in fact born as an exclusive for the PS5 console.

Both Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remasterhowever, seem to be now ready to arrive on Microsoft consoles. This is what Jez Corden of the Xbox Two Podcast seems to predict, who recently declared that he knows of an upcoming launch of the two games on Microsoft consoles.

The announcement, according to Corden, should take place during the now imminent Tokyo Games Show 2024during which, according to a series of rumors, the porting of Palworld to PS5 should also be announced, even if, given the complex situation that Pocketpair is currently in, the plans could be subject to changes.

The launch of two highly-rated Final Fantasy products on Xbox consoles wouldn’t surprise us, all things considered.: as recently stated by Square Enix itself, the sales of Final Fantasy XVI have not met the company’s expectations and, for this very reason, the addition of a new reference platform could represent the right moment to make an attempt to relaunch the game on the market, also thanks to the very recent release on PC.