Famitsu released its latest weekly rankings for the most anticipated games, as voted by its readers, and it’s no surprise that Final Fantasy XVI is the title so many are waiting for once again. The upcoming PS5-exclusive RPG has been topping these charts for a number of weeks, and once again holds a healthy lead over Bayonetta 3, the game in second place.

It is also not surprising that the vast majority of the top 10 are dominated by games coming to Nintendo Switch, aside from the aforementioned Final Fantasy XVI and the PS5 version of Pragmata which sits at number 8.

Splatoon 3, which is due out this year, is in third position, while the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – which was recently postponed to the spring of 2023 – is in number 4.

Here is the ranking of the 10 most anticipated games by fans:

[PS5] Final Fantasy XVI – 647 votes [NSW] Bayonetta 3 – 535 votes [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – 488 votes [NSW] Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – 482 votes [NSW] Splatoon 3 – 447 votes [NSW] Dragon Quest X Offline – 435 votes [NSW] Live A Live – 350 votes [PS5] Pragmata – 251 votes [NSW] Ushiro – 239 votes [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes – 233 votes

Source: GoNintendo