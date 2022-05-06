SQUARE ENIX announces that very soon it will release a new trailer for the highly anticipated FINAL FANTASY XVIcurrently in development for PlayStation 5. To reveal it was none other than Naoki Yoshidaproducer of the game, who stated that although the trailer is already ready, its launch has been postponed for an unspecified reason.

Yoshi-P he then reiterated what he had declared at the end of April, namely that game development is now in the final stages. The producer has in fact revealed that the development team is finishing to eliminate the bugs and refine the game, which is now practically complete. Despite that at the moment a possible launch window is not yet available for the title, nor has a lot of information been released about it.

So we just have to wait to be able to admire the new trailer for FINAL FANTASY XVI.

Source: SQUARE ENIX via Siliconera