The saga of Final Fantasy will soon get rich with its new sixteenth chapter, the exclusive game Playstation 5 will hit the market next June 22nd. From the official announcement of Final Fantasy XVI there is a lot of information that Square Enix decided to share with the general public of the franchise. Obviously, it was the protagonist who immediately ended up in the spotlight Clive and his faithful canine companion Torgal and this time it is precisely him that we will talk about.

In fact, just this morning a new trailer of the game showed us our ally in action showing us all the actions this big dog is capable of. These short pieces of gameplay will make us more than clear the reasons why these animals are defined as “man’s best friend”, Torgal will be constantly present on the battlefield where he will help us fighting independently against enemies and curing his human companion when needed.

However, Torgal’s actions will not be exclusively governed by the CPU, if necessary it will in fact be possible to issue some orders to our partner by maximizing the support obtainable from the latter. Torgal offers the new Final Fantasy a gameplay dynamic that is certainly new for the series and we can’t wait to be able to test all this with our hands.