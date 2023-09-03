In the last hours Naoki Yoshidaproducer of Final Fantasy XVIrevealed that Square Enix is ​​working on two DLCs and to PC version of the work.

That announcement came during the panel of Square Enix at PAX West 2023 and, at the same time, the development team released a free update dedicated to the title.

The said update introduces new alternate outfits for Clive, Jill, Torgal, Joshua And Ambrosia and adds a weapon skin feature, which will allow Clive to change the look of the swordto keeping though statistics unchanged of the equipped weapon.

You can find the presentation video dedicated to the free update at the head of the article, while below you can find the description of the contents of the update in question:

This video contains spoilers about the main story of Final Fantasy XVI. A FREE update for Final Fantasy XVI launches today, featuring alternate costumes for several characters (including the protagonist, Clive). We’ve also added a feature that allows you to change the look of Clive’s weapons.

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, Square Enix is ​​working on two DLCs and on the PC version of the title. Naoki Yoshida did not unbutton too much but specified that he hopes to be able to release new updates on the matter before the end of the year.

Below you can find the video in which Naoki Yoshida talks about the news coming for Final Fantasy XVI:

Here’s a special video message from Final Fantasy XVI producer Naoki Yoshida. #FF16 pic.twitter.com/MjyKzQXHRN — FINAL FANTASY XVI (@finalfantasyxvi) September 3, 2023