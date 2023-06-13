Among the many video games coming from Japan this year, FINAL FANTASY XVI is without a doubt one of the most anticipated. The new chapter of the acclaimed saga SQUARE ENIXwhich has accompanied us for over thirty-five years now, promises to bring with it a breath of fresh air and revolutionizing some of the canons the franchise is known for.

A title really divisive, between those who consider the changes to the gameplay too radical and those who instead want to trust this change of course and see the new chapter first hand before being able to pass judgment. After having it tried in preview we of Akiba Gamers we are really in hype for its imminent arrival, which is why we decided to include it in this article ten little curiosities to keep in mind before buying itstarting from the most important novelties in terms of gameplay up to the different editions that will be released by the software house and the bonuses that we can get by pre-ordering it.

But no more talk, find out with us everything you need to know before buying FINAL FANTASY XVI!

When will FINAL FANTASY XVI be available? And on which platforms?

The game will be available starting from next June 22 in temporary exclusive on PlayStation 5. The exclusivity period indicated is six months, after which the software house will also be able to release it on other platforms. Although there is still nothing official about it it is very likely that in the future the title will arrive on PC.

Are there links with the other chapters of the saga?

No. Like most chapters, FINAL FANTASY XVI is a standalone title set in a world that maintains some typical characteristics of the franchise. It will therefore not be necessary to have played the previous episodes before we dive into the sixteenth chapter.

Who was FINAL FANTASY XVI developed by?

For the sixteenth chapter SQUARE ENIX relied on Creative Business Unit III headed by Naoki Yoshidathe one who brought back to life FINAL FANTASY XIII after a disastrous launch to make it what is in all respects the best MMORPG in years.

Other key figures of the fourteenth chapter also return with him, such as the composer Masayoshi Soken and the writer and locator Michael-Christopher “Koji” Fox. Among the developers we also find the art director Hiroshi Minagawahead of securities such as FINAL FANTASY Tactics And Vargrant Storyand the battle designer Ryota Suzukinoted for his work with Devil May Cry.

It didn’t end there. During the pre-launch event dedicated to the game, a team of developers from Platinum Games headed by none other than by Takahisa Taura and the team of KINGDOM HEARTS headed Tai Yasue. At the moment, their role in the development phases has not yet been fully revealed.

Are there any gameplay changes compared to the other FINAL FANTASY chapters?

For the sixteenth chapter SQUARE ENIX has brought a series of novelties in terms of gameplay that make it unique compared to the rest of the franchise. The combat system will indeed entirely Action, with a focus on dynamic battles in which we will be able to use the powers of the Eikon to our advantage. For the less accustomed to the genre, the software house has implemented a game mode, called Story Modein which we will have accessories capable of facilitating the clashes.

Among other innovations compared to the past we find the absence of a fixed party. In fact, the adventure will be lived mainly from the point of view of Clive Rosfield, with some co-stars joining him for short periods but not being controllable by the player. You will be able to discover some background about this choice within our interview with the development team.

Will the game texts be localized in Italian? In which languages ​​will the voice-over be available?

Yes. Not only that the texts will be localized in Italian but for the first time in franchise history even the dubbing will be entirely in Italian. For the localization, the company had to slightly modify some terms, such as the names of the spells, so that they are more realistic within the spoken language in Italian.

Will we be able to try FINAL FANTASY XVI first with the release of a demo?

SQUARE ENIX has already released a demo for FINAL FANTASY XVI which can be downloaded from Playstation Store. This trial version will allow all players to preview live the prologue of the gamelasting about 2 hours. It will be possible maintain the progress made by transferring the save within the full game.

It’s not all. Completing the prologue will unlock a second part of the demo in which we will be able to experience Clive’s abilities late in the game, in order to better understand the combat system. However, it will not be possible to maintain progress in this part.

Will it also be released in physical edition? Will there be collector’s editions?

The title will also be available in different physical editions. There Standard Edition from €79.99 will be available in a special edition that contains inside a set of Patches representing the various houses of Valisthea. There Limited Edition from €109.98 instead it will contain a fabric map of Valisthea and a Steelbook case dedicated to the protagonist Clive Rosfield.

The software house has also released one €349.99 Collector’s Edition exclusive to the SQUARE ENIX Store. This includes all the contents of the Limited Edition plus a set of metal pins dedicated to the Eikons, one premium statue of Phoenix vs Ifrit and a series of digital contents such as the mini-soundtrack and the mini-artbook. At the time of writing this article however, this edition is out of printwe don’t know if it will be put on the market again in the future.

An epic dark fantasy world whose fate rests in the hands of the mighty Eikon and their dominant. FINAL FANTASY XVI is the story of Clive Rosfielda warrior who has been invested with the title of First Shield of Rosaria and that he swore to protect his younger brother JoshuaThe Dominant of the Phoenix. Soon Clive will be involved in a great tragedy and will swear vengeance on the Eikon Ifrit, a dark and mysterious entity that brings with it a great calamity. See also Snow Bros. will have a new version for Switch | Atomix Buy FINAL FANTASY XVI For Playstation 5 following this link at the price of €79.99. Support Akiba Gamers by purchasing the game on Amazon through this box!

Will special editions be available for those who prefer to buy digitally?

Yes. TheDigital Deluxe Edition priced at €99.99. This edition will contain within it a digital mini-artbook and a digital mini-soundtrack which we will be able to view through the application SQUARE ENIX Digital Content Viewer which will be automatically downloaded at game launch for all those who purchase this edition.

Are there any bonuses for pre-ordering?

Yes, depending on the pre-ordered edition we will be able to get different bonuses. Anyone who pre-orders the physical edition will get the weapon Proudheart and the accessory Cait Sith good luck charm, which increases the gil gained after each fight. If we pre-order the game in any edition at lo SQUARE ENIX Store we will get as bonus too a cloth map of Valisthea.

Those who pre-order the digital edition will receive the weapon Proudheartthe accessory Cait Sith good luck charm and the accessory Scholar glasses with which we will be able to increase the experience gained in battle.

Will DLC be released for the game?

At the moment SQUARE ENIX confirmed that for the game no additional content is planned. In a recent interview released for ASCII, Naoki Yoshida stated that depending on player feedback will be able to think about any DLC in the future but that the game has been made so that you don’t need additional content to enjoy it in its entirety.

And have you already reserved your copy of FINAL FANTASY XVI or do you still have doubts before buying? Let us know in the comments!