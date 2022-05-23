If we talk about the saga of Final Fantasywithout a doubt we have had games of all kinds and the best example we have had this year with Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

Speaking of the main series, Final Fantasy XV is the last chapter so far, with Final Fantasy 16 appearing to be in the final stages of development. Square Enix recently confirmed that the game has already sold more than 10 million copies, but in reality the title could initially be very different from what players have been able to experience.

The art director Jonathan Jacque-Belletête at the time he worked at Eidos Montreal. In an interview Jonathan Jacque-Belletête talked about the development of “another Final Fantasy XV”, which was very different from what we finally saw in 2016. Yes, Eidos Montreal, behind Deus Ex and Guardians of the Galaxy, had worked on Final Fantasy XV for a while. However, the project seems not to have been liked by Square Enix who later decided to bring the development back to Japan.

“We tried to make Final Fantasy XV. Then they decided to bring him back to Japan, which I think was a big mistake, but it’s the truth. Ours was really great“He declared. How that Final Fantasy could be, however, is not known because the art director has not shared anything about it.

Source: Eurogamer