SQUARE ENIX remarked on their positions regarding players using third-party tools in FINAL FANTASY XIV. Through a long message on the official website, Naoki Yoshida stated that the use of these tools is strictly prohibited and can lead to suspension or ban of the account.

Yoshi-P then confirmed that the software house is investigating four different types of problems:

the use of third-party tools that facilitate the gaming experience

tools that modify the user interface by introducing additional information

the use of “packet spoofing” tools

any action that tends to advertise the use of third-party tools

As the producer recalls in his message, not only is the use of these tools strictly prohibited by the company’s regulations, but it can also getting players into fraud attempts and dangerous viruses for those who decide to download certain tools. The software house confirmed to be working on new elements to integrate into the user interfaceprecisely to prevent players from looking for certain information thanks to external applications.

Yoshida then remarked how despite the high difficulties, all the contents present within FINAL FANTASY XIV have been created in such a way that they can be completed without the use of tools of third parties. To conclude, the producer has condemned all those who release information about the game and its mechanics in advance.

The latest content to be hit by the leakers is the Raid Dragonsong’s Reprise (Ultimate), released with patch 6.11. Some information about the unique mechanics of the Raid as well as the images of the final boss are in fact finished on the network ahead of time, and the software house is investigating the source of the release of the information. Also Yoshi-P asks for the courtesy of do not release or republish graphic assets stolen through dataminingin order to prevent players from losing that sense of surprise in playing.

You will find more details on the locations of SQUARE ENIX regarding the use of third-party tools in FINAL FANTASY XIV inside The Lodestone following this link.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street The Lodestone