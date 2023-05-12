Just to have a concrete example of the importance of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdomreleased today on the global gaming market, the curtain shown below in which the title comes played from Naoki Yoshida of Square Enix is quite explicit.

During an event at livestream on Twitch dedicated to Final Fantasy XIVin which the director and producer Naoki Yoshida and the global community producer Toshio Murochi were presenting the news regarding the famous Square Enix MMORPG, Yoshida showed himself with a Nintendo Switch in his hand.

While Murochi began to illustrate the contents of the “letter from the producer”, the manager of Final Fantasy XIV and also of the new Final Fantasy XVI seemed decidedly intent on playing, then revealing what it was about, showing the console screen to the public.

It was obviously The Legend of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which evidently Yoshi-P also couldn’t wait to be able to play. This curtain immediately obtained considerable visibility in Japan, being discussed a lot on social networks with various appreciations for the episode in question.

Recall that The Legend of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is available today, as reported with the launch trailer of the game. You can get to know him better by reading our review.