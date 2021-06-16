SQUARE ENIX announced that the July event dedicated to FINAL FANTASY XIV will have two special guests: Yoko Taro is Yosuke Saito.

It will be possible to follow the Letter from the Producer Live next 10 July starting at 04:30 (Italian time) up Youtube is Twitch. The two developers will therefore keep the director company Naoki Yoshida to talk about the collaborative raid YoHRa: Dark Apocalypse started within the expansion SHADOWBRINGERS. They will also be released during the event new details on patch 6.0 which will mark the arrival of the expansion ENDWALKER, and there will also be a time when the three developers answer questions from fans.

We will in fact have the opportunity to write questions strictly related to YoHRa: Dark Apocalypse within the official gaming forum. There is no time limit for submitting questions, and if a question similar to ours has already been submitted we can simply put a like on the previous one to make the development team understand that this is a required topic.

So we just have to wait a few weeks to find out which curiosities they will answer Naoki Yoshida, Yoko Taro and Yosuke Saito. In the meantime, I remind you that the new expansion for the MMO, FINAL FANTASY XIV: ENDWALKER, will be available worldwide starting from next November 23 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. You can find more details in our previous article.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Siliconera