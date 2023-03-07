SQUARE ENIX announces a collaboration with the sports apparel and equipment company Pumawhich will lead to the release of a new line of sneakers dedicated to the highly played FINAL FANTASY XIII.

These will be on sale from March 15, 2023, and will be available in two different styles, with two colors available for each. The models they are based on are Puma Slipstream And RS-Xall priced at 17,050 yen (about 125 euros) each. More information will be out soon.

The footwear line born from the collaboration is based on the words of Light and Darkness, with the two available colors that reflect them. The minion Fat Cat appears on the tongue, heel and insole of the shoes, alongside the Puma symbol. Additionally, the franchise’s iconic crystal appears in the form of an amulet, along with the Meteor Mark Of FFXIV.

Source: SQUARE ENIX, Puma Street Siliconera News by Manuel Catzola