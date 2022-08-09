final fantasy XIV is one of the most successful products of Square Enix It has a good number of followers around the world. With each expansion and campaign, new users are added and many get stuck or don’t progress because they don’t know how to play. To solve this, an animated series was published that will explain the first steps to all newbies.

This animated series final fantasy XIV it will be a guide for beginners that will be seven parts. The official page currently has five videos and features two characters: A veteran Viera named Meyra and Kaz, a boy who has just entered to play.

Image: Square Enix

in the lessons, Meira teaches him to Kaz how to play, from character creation to life in Eorzea. All this is an entertaining exercise where players learn everything and that will surely help many users who feel lost when they start playing FFXIV.

One of the videos will show you how to join a company or also the different trials in the Bowl of Embers. There is a lot to do and it shows that the goal is fully focused on making the players feel at home. Let’s say it’s an explanation of the first 20 levels.

How to play Final Fantasy XIV for free

Since you know that there are video lessons to learn how to play final fantasy XIV, surely they are already making you want to try this experience. For you to enter, we tell you that it has a long and extended trial period in which you can enjoy the base content To Realm Reborn and that of the first expansion, heavenward.

Players can raise their character up to level 60, which is quite a lot, although it has its limitations because these users cannot build a team, they have to be adopted by someone with a fixed account.

The good thing is that you can learn many things and enjoy this experience that Square Enix has for you.