Specifically, at the beginning of the month mentioned above, although the date has yet to be specified. What was clear in the most recent broadcast is that this new content is not part of the next expansion.

That is, the crossover of Final Fantasy XIV with FFXVI It is not from Dawntrail, but is actually part of the currently available one, Endwalker. All because the newest update will come out later.

Now, what can players expect? Well, they will be able to team up with the protagonist of Final Fantasy XVIClive Rosfield, and that will be through an exclusive event called The Path Infernal, which sounds appealing.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Especially because the term 'infernal' implies that players will have to help Clive face several of the Eikons of Final Fantasy XVI.

If they are successful, they will receive unique rewards, including this character's outfit as well as a Torgal mount.

So there will be no shortage of those who wish to face this challenge in Final Fantasy XIV when available. The game director, Naoki Yoshida, highlighted something about this novelty.

Yoshida, who is also a producer of Final Fantasy XIVnoted that early April is the expected departure window for this collaboration event with FFXVI. But things can change as it gets closer to starting.

Fountain: Square Enix.

So it is advisable to maintain a healthy expectation in this regard but expect any unforeseen events. Luckily the statements from this designer and Square Enix are always clear.

