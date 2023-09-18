In an interview recently given to the microphones of Famitsuthe producer Naoki Yoshida — known to fans by the nickname of Yoshi-P — stated that FINAL FANTASY XIV Online it will be supported for at least another ten years, in addition to the ten already passed. If the expansion ENDWALKER ended the story arc of Hydaelyn/Zodiarkthe imminent DAWNTRAIL will start a completely new story.

Furthermore, according to Yoshida put an end to the story of FFXIV with ENDWALKER it might seem short-sighted from a purely commercial point of view, given that MMORPGs usually don’t have a real ending like traditional role-playing games. The producer’s words:

“With DAWNTRAIL we want to offer the highest level of catharsis. It’s something that we will only be able to have thanks to the fact that with Endwalker a story that lasted for over ten years ended. And I would like to aim to achieve the same goal in the next ten years.”

FINAL FANTASY XIV Online is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. The version Xbox Series is scheduled for spring 2024, while the expansion DAWNTRAIL and patch 7.0 will arrive in the summer of next year.

Source: Famitsu Street Siliconera