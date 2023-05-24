













Final Fantasy XIV welcomes The Dark Throne and this is what you should know

The first thing you should know is that the adventure of Final Fantasy XIV It continues with new missions on the main stage, as well as challenges such as Pandæmonium: Anabaseios, the “Dungeon” Aetherfont, and the “Trials” of Voidcast Dais and Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal).

Patch 6.4 for Final Fantasy XIV it also brings updates to Island Sanctuary as well as the ability to put furniture outside of this part of the game.

Those who without fail play this MMO from Square Enix will find that the aforementioned additions are not the only ones. There are still more things you need to know about this patch.

Final Fantasy XIV: The details of patch 6.4

As we mentioned to you, Final Fantasy XIV will certainly keep you busy with The Dark Throne Well, you will have a lot to do and here we present you point by point everything you should know.

New Main Story Quests – The next chapter in the Warrior of Light story.

New “Raid” – Pandæmonium: Anabaseios – The latest part of the Pandæmonium “raid” series.

New “Dungeon” – New challenges await in “The Aetherfont”.

New “Trials” – “The Voidcast Dais” – Take on a new battle against Golbez for both “Normal” and “Extreme” difficulties.

New “Unreal Trial” – Fight in “Containment Bay Z1T9” (Unreal) against the mighty Zurvan.

New Side Quests – Continue the “Tataru’s Grand Endeavor”.

Update to the “Duty Support” system – Added support to some “Dungeons” from the main Stormblood story (“The Sirensong Sea”, “Bardam’s Mettle”, “Doma Castle”, “Castrum Abania” and “Ala Mhigo” ), which means that players can complete it alone, or in a team with NPC allies.

Update on “Ocean Fishing” – Explore a new route to Kugane.

Updates for Island Sanctuary – New “Sanctuary Ranks” and items to collect, building plots, craft items, crops, animals, the ability to place outdoor furniture near structures and much more.

Update in “Player Versus Player” (PVP) mode:

Crystalline Conflict – “PvP Series 4” begins alongside Season 7 of “Crystalline Conflict”.

Frontline – Made adjustments to the rules of “The Fields of Glory (Shatter)” and the inclusion of new elements to the UI, showing the match time, as well as the score.

Various Updates – Various updates including a new “Allagan tomestone”, new icons for “Jobs” to be displayed in chat and above player names, quality of life improvements, “Scholar” fairy dress up ability, and more.

More additional content for The Dark Throne in FFXIV

The aforementioned points are not the only ones that come in the new update for Final Fantasy XIVnew additions are also coming that make this experience much more entertaining.

Update for “Blue Mage” – The maximum level of the “Blue Mage” job has been increased to 80, as well as new exclusive equipment for “Blue Mage”, new enemies to challenge and more.

New “Variant” Dungeon: Mount Rokkon – Players will be able to experience a new “variant” difficulty dungeon designed for 1-4 players, where the difficulty of enemies varies based on group size.

New “Criterion” Dungeon: Mount Rokkon – High difficulty content for four players that features an area visually similar to the “Variant” dungeon, but with an already established path. The “Criterion” dungeons have two difficulty levels “Criterion” and “Criterion (Savage)” each with their own rules and characteristics.

“Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures”

Weapon Upgrade Missions – “Manderville” Weapons

Tool Upgrade Quests – “Splendorous” Tools

Be sure to give this Square Enix MMO a try, which has more than 27 million players.