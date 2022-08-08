Square Enix today released the “Starter Guide Series” for, a series of seven videos filled with tips for beginners and newcomers. The guide will follow the players along all early stages of the gameand it will be useful both for those who play alone, and for those who will group to explore the world in company.

The first video alone will start with the creation of the character, ending with the start of the main missions, following the story of the player “Kaz” and his mentor “Maya”. In addition, Yoshida also provided new information on the contents of patch 6.2, including new ones main missionsside missions, a whole new dungeon, new raids for 8 players, various updates for the PVP and the classic Bug-Fixes.

The patch for FINAL FANTASY XIV Online which will be available from Tuesday 5th Julyit also adds the expected functionality Data Center Travelwhich allows you to visit the worlds on different data centers, form groups and perform various activities there, although it will not yet be available to move between the Japanese, North American, European and Oceanian data centers.

Finally, as a last surprise, the free trial has been expanded per now includes all content from A Realm Reborn and the Heavenswar expansion, an additional playable Race, the Au Ra, and three additional jobs. In short, it seems that for those interested, this might be the best time to start playing.