SQUARE ENIX announces that the collaborative event between FINAL FANTASY XIV And FINAL FANTASY XI. It will be possible to participate in the event “The Maiden Rhapsody – Memories of an Unseen Realm“For a limited period from 28 April to 18 May.

To start the collaborative mission we will have to turn to Remumuwhich we will be able to meet at Limsa Lominsa. By completing the mission we will get a set of equipment inspired by the eleventh chapter of the franchise. Those who have already had the opportunity to participate in the event in the past will be able to relive it thanks to the Seasonal Event Replay systembut they will not get any rewards upon completion.

Looking forward to learning more I remind you that FINAL FANTASY XIV: ENDWALKER is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street The Lodestone