A man from Tokyo was arrested for stalking a woman using social media such as LINE (very popular in Japan), X and Final Fantasy 14 . As reported by Kobe News, it stalker he sent more than twenty-two messages through these channels trying to re-establish contact with the woman, while at the same time threatening her to reveal their past conversations to her family.

The role of Final Fantasy 14

The role played by Final Fantasy 14 is particularly disturbing. Basically the man used it to follow and identify the woman. Unfortunately this is one of the historical problems of management blacklists of Square Enix’s MMORPG: if a user blocks another, the first still remains in the second’s friends list. Thus the blocked user can still know when the other is online and in which area he is located. Furthermore he can still leave messages in his guestbook.

There are many complaints about this they come from far away, yet Square Enix has never taken steps to strengthen the effectiveness of the blacklist. A player can still signal threats and harassment to the moderators, presenting evidence. However, this is a long and often tedious job, which could easily be solved by allowing people to completely black out players they no longer want to have anything to do with.

It must be said that, according to some experts, completely obscuring a stalker can end up producing a real escalation and that, therefore, it is better to let the authorities intervene. This is why the Final Fantasy 14 blacklist produces a softer separation. In short, the topic is complex, but the fact remains that, when certain situations become intolerable or dangerous, it is always better to try to report it.