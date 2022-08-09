The update is characterized by introducing Island Sanctuary, a location where we can build a farm.

The gender MMORPG it continues to be nourished by proposals of all kinds, and there is no doubt that Final Fantasy XIV Online has established itself as one of the most relevant examples of the moment. Its number of players does not stop growing, but from Square Enix they want to keep the attention of their community with an update that, dated for end of augustwill introduce unpublished mechanics in the title.

Patch 6.2 will be released at the end of AugustWe talk about patch 6.2 that, with the name of Buried Memory, has captured the interest of players by presenting a location called Island Sanctuary where we can build a farm. Now, the director of Final Fantasy XIV Online, Naoki Yoshida, has shared more details of this little paradise in an interview with Famitsu (via GamesRadar+).

According to the director’s statements, Island Sanctuary will not have great connections with the rest of the game. In this way, we cannot accumulate items to exchange them for other products outside this farm, although the enclosure will offer us unique mechanics such as activities that reset once a week. In this sense, Yoshida has not delved into what are the news that will restart periodically, although we can imagine details related to the crop care.

Island Sanctuary will introduce a weather cycle with activities restarting every so oftenBeyond this, Yoshida’s interview also confirms a climate cycle that, accompanying the responsibilities of a farm, will force us to be attentive to the crops. However, this does not include snow at Island Sanctuary, as this location will be located in a rather tropical.

As a final note, it should be noted that the Island Sanctuary patch will not have a complete quest line or story to complement these activities. However, it should be remembered that the update will incorporate secondary missions to progress in the Heavensward story arc, although Square Enix does not forget to introduce other Manderville weapon improvement missions.

While this last detail may turn off some players looking to expand on the story of Final Fantasy XIV Online, it’s important to note that Naoki Yoshida is already working on what happens after the events of Endwalker. After all, the community has applauded the novelties introduced with the latest expansion and, therefore, they do not doubt that the MMORPG universe will continue to expand.