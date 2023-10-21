













Regarding the first we refer to Viper, who uses a pair of dual swords to fight.

From what can be seen in the new trailer where it comes into action, it is designed for players who prefer hand-to-hand combat.

At one point you can see how this Viper-type character joins both swords in Final Fantasy XIV and the result is a deadly spear with two cutting ends.

It is ideal for those who do not seek to protect themselves but rather attack again and again without ceasing causing the maximum possible damage.

It is practically an unparalleled ‘sword dance’. This would be the most recent job to join the game after Reaper and Sage, who are very different.

When will the Final Fantasy XIV beta start on Xbox?

While we have to wait for Dawntrail until the second quarter of 2024, the open beta of Final Fantasy XIV It will be available in mid-January of that same year.

The exact date remains to be specified but Square Enix has already confirmed this start window. That’s ideal, since the launch of this title on Xbox Series X|S will be in February. This version, as expected, will have 4K support but only in Series X.

Fountain: Square Enix.

In contrast, the faster loading times apply to both Xbox Series X and S. Regarding Dawntrail, which will be released after the beta Final Fantasy XIVincludes a new region.

This is known as Tural, the New World; This is the origin of Mamool Ja as well as the birthplace of blue magic.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Square Enix will surely share many more details about what will be included in its upcoming reports.

Apart from Final Fantasy XIV We have more information about video games at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

