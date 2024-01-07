













Naoki Yoshida, director and producer of this MMORPG, spoke about what can be expected from this new work, which can be seen in the new trailer that accompanies this note. There were signs of this occupation from before.

That was when Yoshida was wearing a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles t-shirt at the Las Vegas Fan Fest that included clues to Yoshida's upcoming works. Final Fantasy XIV. The first of them was Viper, revealed at the presentation in London.

And now the second one is Pictomancer, which is a magic type job to attack from a distance where you have to fight with a palette and brush. It is inspired by Relm by Final Fantasy VI but in this MMORPG it is much more diverse.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Pictomancer in Final Fantasy XIV allows you to paint creatures, weapons and landscapes. It is even possible to support the team with magic although it does not have that focus.

In the story this job is represented by Lalafell Krile who will be part of Duty Support and does not require a class.

This will start at level 80 in the city of Gridania. Regarding Female Hrothgar, she is a female alternative to the male one. Supposedly it is not as common as you might think.

Thanks to the Dawntrail expansion, it will be available to players of Final Fantasy XIV. According to Naoki Yoshida, this leonine-looking race will be the last to be added to the game, at least for now.

Fountain: Square Enix.

In the story she is represented by an NPC who is the daughter of the current ruler of the land of Tural. She will arrive in this title with Part 2 of patch 6.55, which will be available from January 16, 2024. Luckily it is not that long away.

