Within the framework of Xbox Partner Preview March 2024 it was revealed that Final Fantasy XIV It will be released on March 21 on Xbox Series X|S.

During this presentation it was possible to appreciate some details of the beginning of Final Fantasy XIV that will now be available for the first time on Xbox consoles and some of the iconic moments that exalt this title when you start playing it from scratch.

You can see the drama, some of the characters that are part of the story, duels with huge dragons and many things that make this MMO one of the most emotional and entertaining.

In case you don't know the series, we tell you that you will be able to live the entire story since the respective expansions will be added to this edition that is released on Xbox consoles.

Also this new advance of Final Fantasy XIV which was revealed during the Xbox Partner Preview in March 2024 reminds us that you can currently participate in the game's beta.

Similarly, square enix revealed that the FFXIV Starter Edition It is available through Game Pass Ultimate Perks and you can claim it between March 21 and April 19.

If you are familiar with this gaming experience and you don't have a PlayStation or a PC, you will find a pleasant opportunity from Xbox. So you no longer have excuses to enter the world of Eorzea.

