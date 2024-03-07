SQUARE ENIX announced that the version Xbox Series Of FINAL FANTASY XIV it will be available next time March 21st.

There Starter Edition will be included in your subscription to Xbox Game Pass for a limited time, from March 21st to April 19th. The open beta is currently underway on the Microsoft platform.

FINAL FANTASY XIV it is already available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. Below is a new trailer for the Xbox version.

FINAL FANTASY XIV – Xbox Series X|S trailer

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu