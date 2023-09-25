SQUARE ENIX took advantage of the Tokyo Game Show 2023 to reveal the release date for patch 6.5 of FINAL FANTASY XIV. In fact, a special was held yesterday Letter from the Producer LIVE live from the Japanese fair, in which Naoki Yoshida revealed that the next update, titled Growing Lightwill be available to go from October 3rd.

Patch 6.5 will introduce the first part of a new series of story missions that will serve to lay the foundations for the expansion DAWNTRAIL, coming next year. Thanks to this update also the Duty Support function will be available for all dungeons in the main story currently available in the game, from A Realm Reborn up to ENDWALKER, thus allowing us to play them alone.

The third and final part for the Alliance Raid will finally be released”Myths of the Realm”, as well as the new Dungeon “The Lunar Subterrane” and the new Trial “The Abyssal Fracture”, which will allow us to address an old acquaintance for all fans of the franchise: Zeromus.

We leave you now with the trailer for the patch, under which you can find further information on its contents thanks to the press release released by the company. Good vision!

FINAL FANTASY XIV – Patch 6.5 Trailer

DAWNTRAIL IS READY TO RELEASE WITH FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE GROWING LIGHT PATCH 6.5, OUT OCTOBER 3 Patches 6.51 and 6.55 will release in late October and mid-January respectively LONDON (September 25, 2023) – During the 79th Letter from the Producer LIVE special broadcast from the Tokyo Game Show, producer and director Naoki Yoshida announced FINAL FANTASY™ XIV Online Patch 6.5: “Growing Light,” coming Tuesday October 3, 2023. Players got their first look at the adventures coming with the launch of the patch in the new trailer, including new main scenario missions, an alliance raid, trials and much more. The patch 6.5 trailer is available at the following link: https://youtu.be/v5X8IvNcYBY Below you can find the details of patch 6.5: New main scenario missions (part 1) : the new chapter in the story of the Warrior of Light;

A new dungeon : New missions await you in The Lunar Subterrane;

New Trial – The Abyssal Fracture – A new battle awaits you by challenging Zeromus on Normal and Extreme difficulties;

New Unreal trial : Battle the fearsome Thordan in The Singularity Reactor (Unreal);

A new alliance raid: Myths of the Realm #3 – Explore the mysteries of Thaleia;

Duty Support expansion – With the addition of Duty Support to the Drowned City of Skalla, Burn, and Ghimlyt Dark dungeons, all main scenario dungeons from A Realm Reborn™ through Endwalker™ can now be played solo.

Various job changes ;

PvP updates ;

Start of PvP Series 5 .

Crystalline Conflict UI and minimap updates

Island Sanctuary Updates – New Sanctuary levels, visions, and gathering zones, plus new materials, craftable items, crops, animals, crafts, structures, and more!

New Custom Deliveries Client : Margrat

Various updates – The ability to store items in the armory, as well as new cosmetic accessories, mounts, minions, emotes and more! During the broadcast, Yoshida also shared more details about the new content coming in patches 6.51 and 6.55, including: New Variant dungeon – Aloalo Island (Patch 6.51)

New Criterion dungeon – Another Aloalo Island / Another Aloalo Island (Savage) (Patch 6.51)

Crystalline Conflict – New Arena: The Red Sands (Patch 6.51)

Tool improvement missions – Splendorous Tools (Patch 6.51)

New main scenario missions (part 2) (Patch 6.55)

Tataru’s Grand Endeavor (Patch 6.55)

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures (Patch 6.55)

Weapon improvement missions – Manderville Weapons (Patch 6.55)

Endwalker Tribal Alliance Missions (Patch 6.55) More information on the recently announced expansion, Dawntrail™, will be provided at the FINAL FANTASY On how to watch broadcasts of these events, keep an eye on The Lodestone: https://eu.finalfantasyxiv. com/lodestone/ With more than 27 million total registered players, now is the perfect time to dive into the critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY XIV Online saga for the first time. The expanded free trial includes all content from A Realm Reborn™ through the Heavensward™ expansion (and updates up to Patch 3.56), plus one additional playable race (the Au Ra) and three additional playable jobs (the Dark Knight, the Astrologian and the Machinist). With the free trial you can enjoy hundreds of hours of gameplay and the equivalent of two full FINAL FANTASY games without time limits. You can find further information at the following link: http://sqex.to/FFXIVFreeTrial For more information on FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker™, visit the official website: https://eu.finalfantasyxiv. com/endwalker/ Related links: Official Twitter®: @FF_XIV_EN Official Instagram®: @ffxiv #FFXIV

Source: SQUARE ENIX