FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE PATCH 6.4 TRAILER REVEALS CONTENT FOR “THE DARK THRONE” AND ITS RELEASE DATE: MAY 23

The next game update will add new main story missions, new Trials, a Raid and more

LONDON (May 12, 2023) – Today, SQUARE ENIX® announced in a new episode of Letter from the Producer LIVE that FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online patch 6.4, titled “The Dark Throne,” will be released on Tuesday, May 23, 2023. .

The date was announced in a new trailer presented by the director and producer of the game, Naoki Yoshida, who also showed what will come with the new patch: main story missions, a new raid dungeon, new Trials and more. Other 6.4 updates were also shared, including updates to PvP Crystalline Conflict and Frontline, various changes to the Island Sanctuary, including the ability to place furniture outside, and a preview of upcoming Variant dungeons and Criterion, which will be released separately with patch 6.45.

The patch 6.4 trailer is available here: https://youtu.be/8bBAW7SvsZ4

Below you can find more information about the contents of patch 6.4:

New main missions : the new chapter in the history of the Warrior of Light;

: the new chapter in the history of the Warrior of Light; A new raid dungeon (Pandæmonium: Anabaseios) : the final chapter of the Pandæmonium raid series;

: the final chapter of the Pandæmonium raid series; A new dungeon : New quests await you in The Aetherfont;

: New quests await you in The Aetherfont; New Trial (The Voidcast Dais) : a new, exciting battle against Golbez in both Normal and Extreme difficulties;

: a new, exciting battle against Golbez in both Normal and Extreme difficulties; New Trial Unreal : Face the mighty Zurvan in Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal);

: Face the mighty Zurvan in Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal); New side missions : the continuation of Tataru’s Grand Endeavor;

: the continuation of Tataru’s Grand Endeavor; Update to the Duty Support system : support for various dungeons from the main story of Stormblood™ (The Sirensong Sea, Bardam’s Mettle, Doma Castle, Castrum Abania and Ala Mhigo), so you can complete them together with a group of allied NPCs;

: support for various dungeons from the main story of Stormblood™ (The Sirensong Sea, Bardam’s Mettle, Doma Castle, Castrum Abania and Ala Mhigo), so you can complete them together with a group of allied NPCs; Update to Ocean Fishing : Explore a new road to Kugane;

: Explore a new road to Kugane; Updates for the Island Sanctuary: new ranks and items to obtain, buildable areas, craftable items, crops, animals, the possibility of placing furniture outside near structures and more.

PvP Content Updates:

Crystalline Conflict : Series 4 of PvP begins together with Season 7 of Crystalline Conflict;

: Series 4 of PvP begins together with Season 7 of Crystalline Conflict; Frontlines: we changed the rules of The Fields of Glory (Shatter) and added a new optional UI element to show the score and the remaining time;

Various updates: including a new Allagan Tomestone coin, the addition of profession icons to chat and player names, the ability to glamorize Scholar fairies, various general improvements, and more.

Yoshida also shared some additional details about patch 6.45:

Updates to the Blue Mage : level cap increased to 80, new exclusive pieces of equipment, new enemies to face and more;

: level cap increased to 80, new exclusive pieces of equipment, new enemies to face and more; New dungeon Variant (Mount Rokkon) : A new dungeon of variable difficulty designed for 1-4 players, with the difficulty of the enemies changing according to the size of the group.

: A new dungeon of variable difficulty designed for 1-4 players, with the difficulty of the enemies changing according to the size of the group. New Criterion dungeon (Mount Rokkon) : A content of high difficulty for four players with an area that visually resembles the dungeon Variant, but with a well-defined road. Criterion dungeons will include two difficulty options, “Criterion” and “Criterion (Savage)”, each with its own specific rules and characteristics.

: A content of high difficulty for four players with an area that visually resembles the dungeon Variant, but with a well-defined road. Criterion dungeons will include two difficulty options, “Criterion” and “Criterion (Savage)”, each with its own specific rules and characteristics. Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures ;

; Manderville Weapon upgrade missions ;

; Splendorous Tools improvement missions.

The full video of the broadcast is available at the following link: https://www.twitch.tv/videos/1817855770

