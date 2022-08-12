Square Enix has unveiled the release date of the patch 6.2 from Final Fantasy XIVcalled Buried Memory: August 23, 2022. At the same time it also released a trailer, designed to show the new features that will be introduced in the game.

In particular, the trailer tells us about the additions to the story and the features that will be added or changed. Consider that it contains some anticipations, so if you don’t care to know in advance what awaits you, forget it and live happily.

We start with an overview of theIsland Sanctuary, the main content of the update which introduces a new raid and continues the main story. Also visible are some characters who will return as companions led by artificial intelligence, usable in the revisions of the Heavensward dungeons.

As you may have guessed, let’s talk about a important updatecertainly not one of the secondary ones, although we cannot speak of a real expansion.

Final Fantasy XIV is available for PC, PS5 and PS4. Endwalker was launched a few months ago, a huge expansion that not only renewed the success of the game, but made it grow. After all, the reviews, like ours, have been enthusiastic.