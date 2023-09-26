













All the information about patch 6.5 was revealed during the broadcast of “the producer’s letter”, in this case, Naoki Yoshidawho dedicated himself to talking about everything new that will come to Final Fantasy XIVas well as the path that will be traced to the next major expansion called Dawntrail.

Now, patch 6.5 for FFXIV It has a first and last name: Growing Light and we present to you everything that is coming.

New main scenario missions (Part 1) – The next chapter in the story of the Warrior of Light.

(Part 1) – The next chapter in the story of the Warrior of Light. New dungeon – New challenges await you in “The Lunar Subterrane”.

– New challenges await you in “The Lunar Subterrane”. New trial : “The Abyssal Fracture” – A new and challenging battle against Zeromus awaits you on “Normal” and “Extreme” difficulties.

: “The Abyssal Fracture” – A new and challenging battle against Zeromus awaits you on “Normal” and “Extreme” difficulties. New “Unreal Trial” – Fight in the Singularity Reactor (Unreal) against the fearsome Thordan.

– Fight in the Singularity Reactor (Unreal) against the fearsome Thordan. New “Alliance Raid: Myths of the Realm #3” – Explore the mysteries of Thaleia.

– Explore the mysteries of Thaleia. Expansion in “Duty Support” – With the addition of “Duty Support” to the dungeons “Drowned City of Skalla”, “the Burn”, and “The Ghimlyt Dark”, it is now possible to play through all dungeons within the main stages of A Realm Reborn ™ to Endwalker™.

– With the addition of “Duty Support” to the dungeons “Drowned City of Skalla”, “the Burn”, and “The Ghimlyt Dark”, it is now possible to play through all dungeons within the main stages of A Realm Reborn ™ to Endwalker™. Adjustments to various jobs

PVP Updates (Player Versus Player)

(Player Versus Player) PvP Series 5 They begin

They begin “Crystalline Conflict Minimap” updates and UI updates

Updates for “Island Sanctuary” – New sanctuary ranges, visions, and gathering areas, as well as new materials, crafting items, crops, animals, islandworks handicrafts, structures, and more!

– New sanctuary ranges, visions, and gathering areas, as well as new materials, crafting items, crops, animals, islandworks handicrafts, structures, and more! New “Custom Deliveries Client” :Margrat”

:Margrat” Various updates – Ability to store optional items in “the armoire”, as well as new fashion accessories, mounts, minions, emotes and much more.

Final Fantasy XIV: Naoki Yoshida gives details of patches 6.51 and 6.55

The producer’s letter did not stop at everything that will arrive in patch 6.5, there were also very specific details about the next patches and the content that will come to Final Fantasy XIV looks like it will certainly be challenging. Here we present it to you.

New dungeons “Variant” – “Aloalo Island” (Patch 6.51)

(Patch 6.51) New “Criterion” dungeon – “Another Aloalo Island / Another Aloalo Island” (Savage) (Patch 6.51)

– “Another Aloalo Island / Another Aloalo Island” (Savage) (Patch 6.51) “Crystalline Conflict” – New arena: “The Red Sands” (Patch 6.51)

“The Red Sands” (Patch 6.51) Challenges to improve tools – “Splendorous Tools” (Patch 6.51)

– “Splendorous Tools” (Patch 6.51) New main scenario challenges (Part 2) (Patch 6.55)

(Part 2) (Patch 6.55) “Tataru’s Grand Endeavor” (Patch 6.55)

(Patch 6.55) “Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures” (Patch 6.55)

(Patch 6.55) Weapon Enhancement Quests – Manderville Weapons (Patch 6.55)

– Manderville Weapons (Patch 6.55) Endwalker Tribal Alliance Quests (Patch 6.55)

Source: Square Enix

More information about the most recently announced fifth expansion will be revealed at the London Fan Fest taking place in London on October 21 and then in Tokyo on January 7 and 8, 2024.

What do you think of everything that will come to Final Fantasy XIV? It excites you? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

