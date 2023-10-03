SQUARE ENIX announces that the highly anticipated 6.5 update is finally available worldwide FINAL FANTASY XIV. The patch, titled Growing Lightwill allow us to face new main story content which will serve to lay the foundations for expansion DAWNTRAIL, arriving next summer. New levels will also be available for Island Sanctuarythe third and final part of the Alliance Raid “Myths of the Realm“, the dungeon “The Lunar Subterrane” and much more.

But it didn’t end here. Starting today in fact the Free Trial of the game will be expanded further, so as to also include the contents of the STORMBLOOD expansion. In this way all those who want to try the game before subscribing will be able to access two additional classes, the Samurai and the Red Mageas well as many hours of completely free content.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

SEEK NEW STRENGTH IN OLD FRIENDS WITH FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE AND PATCH 6.5 “GROWING LIGHT” OUT NOW The free trial, further expanded, adds the Stormblood expansion LONDON (October 3, 2023) – SQUARE ENIX® today introduced new content to the award-winning MMORPG FINAL FANTASY™ XIV Online with the arrival of Patch 6.5: “Growing Light”. The Warrior of Light’s adventure continues with new main scenario missions in the first of two parts of the conclusion to the story told via the Endwalker™ patch series. Players will also find other exciting challenges awaiting them, such as the third chapter of the Myths of the Realm alliance raid series: Thaleia, the Lunar Subterrane dungeon, the Abyssal Fracture trial and the Singularity Reactor (Unreal) trial. Furthermore, patch 6.5 further expands the Duty Support system, making it possible to play all the dungeons of the main scenario of A Realm Reborn™ via Endwalker solo, together with NPCs. Other numerous additions include updates to Island Sanctuary, new Custom Deliveries, and much more. New players can also take advantage of the expanded free trial, which now allows you to play the Stormblood™ expansion (with updates up to patch 4.68). In line with this update, Stormblood has also been added to the Starter Edition. Both those who already own the Starter Edition and those who purchase it will be able to enjoy Stormblood. You can view the Patch 6.5 trailer here: https://youtu.be/v5X8IvNcYBY Below you can find the details of patch 6.5: New main missions (part 1) : the new chapter in the story of the Warrior of Light;

A new dungeon : New missions await you in The Lunar Subterrane;

New Trial: The Abyssal Fracture – A new battle awaits you by challenging Zeromus on Normal and Extreme difficulties;

New Unreal trial : Battle the fearsome Thordan in The Singularity Reactor (Unreal);

A new alliance raid: Myths of the Realm #3 – Explore the mysteries of Thaleia;

Expansion of the Duty Support system : with the introduction of Duty Support to the dungeons “The Drowned City of Skalla”, “The Burn” and “The Ghymlyt Dark”, it is now possible to play all the main story dungeons from A Realm Reborn up to Endwalker solo;

Various changes to jobs ;

PvP Updates :

Island Sanctuary Updates – New Sanctuary levels, visions, and gathering zones, plus new materials, craftable items, crops, animals, crafts, structures, and more!

New Custom Deliveries Client : Margrat

Free trial further expanded – Play the Stormblood expansion (complete with updates up to patch 4.58), including the Red Mage and Samurai professions, and get up to level 70 with no limits on playtime.

Various updates – The ability to store items in the armory, as well as new equipment, cosmetic accessories, mounts, minions, emotes and more. Additional updates are also included with patches 6.51 and 6.55. Here are the details: New Variant dungeon – Aloalo Island (Patch 6.51)

New Criterion dungeon – Another Aloalo Island / Another Aloalo Island (Savage) (Patch 6.51)

Crystalline Conflict – New Arena: The Red Sands (Patch 6.51)

Tool improvement missions – Splendorous Tools (Patch 6.51)

New main campaign missions (part 2) (Patch 6.55)

Tataru’s Grand Endeavor (Patch 6.55)

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures (Patch 6.55)

Weapon improvement missions – Manderville Weapons (Patch 6.55)

Endwalker Tribal Alliance Missions (Patch 6.55) Also arriving with the 6.5x series of patches will be the long-awaited Fall Guys-inspired attraction in Manderville’s Gold Saucer, giving players the opportunity to battle it out for the coveted crown. More information on the arrival of this content will be announced soon. Following the announcement at the 2023 Fan Festival in Las Vegas, the open beta for the Xbox Series X|S version of Final Fantasy XIV Online is scheduled during the 6.5x patch series. Ahead of the official Spring 2024 release, players on the Xbox family of consoles will be able to discover the wonders of Eorzea for the first time in this digital-only version, with support for 4K resolution on Xbox Series X. More details will be announced soon. More information on the recently announced expansion, Dawntrail™, will be provided at the FINAL FANTASY How to watch broadcasts of these events, keep an eye on The Lodestone: https://eu.finalfantasyxiv. com/lodestone/ With more than 27 million total registered players, now is the perfect time to dive into the critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY XIV Online saga for the first time. The expanded free trial includes all content from A Realm Reborn™ through the Heavensward™ expansion (and updates up to Patch 3.56), plus one additional playable race (the Au Ra) and three additional playable jobs (the Dark Knight, the Astrologian and the Machinist). With the free trial you can enjoy hundreds of hours of gameplay and the equivalent of two full FINAL FANTASY games without time limits. You can find further information at the following link: http://sqex.to/FFXIVFreeTrial For more information on FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker™, visit the official website: https://eu.finalfantasyxiv. com/endwalker/ Related links: Official Twitter®: @FF_XIV_EN Official Instagram®: @ffxiv #FFXIV

Source: SQUARE ENIX