SQUARE ENIX released patch 6.4 for FINAL FANTASY XIV: ENDWALKER, thus implementing many important innovations. As previously anticipated, thanks to this update, a new portion of the story will be available, an unpublished dungeon, some Trials but also new content for the Island Sanctuary features and for PvP.

The software house has also anticipated some of the contents that will be implemented in the future with patch 6.45, including the possibility of further enhancing the Manderville Weapons thanks to new missions dedicated to Hildibrand and important updates for the Blue Mage.

Let’s find out all the details together thanks to the press release released by the company.

“THE DARK THRONE” IN FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE PATCH 6.4 – OUT NOW The new update includes Main Missions, Trials, Raids and more London (May 23, 2023) – Today, SQUARE ENIX® introduced new content for the critically acclaimed MMORPG FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online with the arrival of Patch 6.4: “The Dark Throne.” The adventure continues with new main quests, new exciting challenges such as the raid dungeon Pandæmonium: Anabaseios, the Aetherfont dungeon, the Voidcast Dais trial and the Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal) trial. Additionally, Patch 6.4 includes updates to Frontline PvP, a number of updates to Island Sanctuary including the ability to place outdoor furniture, and much more. You can see the patch 6.4 trailer here: https://youtu.be/U6CILDMm9Xw More details on patch 6.4 can be found below: New main missions : the new chapter in the history of the Warrior of Light;

: the new chapter in the history of the Warrior of Light; A new raid dungeon (Pandæmonium: Anabaseios) : the final chapter of the Pandæmonium raid series;

: the final chapter of the Pandæmonium raid series; A new dungeon : New quests await you in The Aetherfont;

: New quests await you in The Aetherfont; New Trial (The Voidcast Dais) : a new, exciting battle against Golbez in both Normal and Extreme difficulties;

: a new, exciting battle against Golbez in both Normal and Extreme difficulties; New Trial Unreal : Face the mighty Zurvan in Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal);

: Face the mighty Zurvan in Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal); New side missions : the continuation of Tataru’s Grand Endeavor;

: the continuation of Tataru’s Grand Endeavor; Update to the Duty Support system : support for various dungeons from the main story of Stormblood™ (The Sirensong Sea, Bardam’s Mettle, Doma Castle, Castrum Abania and Ala Mhigo), so you can complete them together with a group of allied NPCs;

: support for various dungeons from the main story of Stormblood™ (The Sirensong Sea, Bardam’s Mettle, Doma Castle, Castrum Abania and Ala Mhigo), so you can complete them together with a group of allied NPCs; Update to Ocean Fishing: Explore a new road to Kugane; Updates for the Island Sanctuary: new ranks and items to obtain, buildable areas, craftable items, crops, animals, the possibility of placing furniture outside near structures and more. PvP Content Updates: Crystalline Conflict : Series 4 of PvP begins together with Season 7 of Crystalline Conflict;

: Series 4 of PvP begins together with Season 7 of Crystalline Conflict; Frontlines: we changed the rules of The Fields of Glory (Shatter) and added a new optional UI element to show the score and the remaining time; Various updates: including a new Allagan Tomestone coin, the addition of profession icons to chat and player names, the ability to glamorize Scholar fairies, various general improvements, and more. Players will be able to count on the following additional content arriving with patch 6.45: Updates to the Blue Mage : level cap increased to 80, new exclusive pieces of equipment, new enemies to face and more;

: level cap increased to 80, new exclusive pieces of equipment, new enemies to face and more; New dungeon Variant (Mount Rokkon) : A new dungeon of variable difficulty designed for 1-4 players, with the difficulty of the enemies changing according to the size of the group.

: A new dungeon of variable difficulty designed for 1-4 players, with the difficulty of the enemies changing according to the size of the group. New Criterion dungeon (Mount Rokkon) : A content of high difficulty for four players with an area that visually resembles the dungeon Variant, but with a well-defined road. Criterion dungeons will include two difficulty options, “Criterion” and “Criterion (Savage)”, each with its own specific rules and characteristics.

: A content of high difficulty for four players with an area that visually resembles the dungeon Variant, but with a well-defined road. Criterion dungeons will include two difficulty options, “Criterion” and “Criterion (Savage)”, each with its own specific rules and characteristics. Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures ;

; Manderville Weapon upgrade missions ;

; Splendorous Tools improvement missions. With more than 27 million total registered players, now is the perfect time to dive into the critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY XIV Online saga for the first time. The expanded free trial includes all content from A Realm Reborn™ up to the Heavensward™ expansion (and updates up to Patch 3.56), plus one additional playable race (the Au Ra) and three additional playable professions (the Dark Knight, the Astrologian and the Machinist). With the free trial, you can enjoy hundreds of hours of gameplay and the equivalent of two full FINAL FANTASY games with no time limit. You can find more information at the following link: http://sqex.to/FFXIVFreeTrial For more information on FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker™, visit the official website: https://eu.finalfantasyxiv.com/endwalker/ Related links: Official Twitter®: @FF_XIV_EN Official Instagram®: @ffxiv #FFXIV

Source: SQUARE ENIX