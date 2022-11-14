During the 74th broadcast of “Letter from the Producer LIVE”, the first details of updates and additions that Patch 6.3 will feature were finally revealed. final fantasy XIV: Gods Revels, Lands Tremble which, it should be noted, It will arrive until January 2023.

final-fantasy It is one of the most popular MMOs of all time and it seems that it remains unstoppable. Square Enix’s glamorous installment is preparing to release a patch full of mods that point to more hours of exploration and innovation.

The implementations that will introduce patch 6.3 of final fantasy XIV range from job balance changes, a new daily series of “Tribal Quests” and, the most exciting: “Hildibrand Story”, the new mission of the saga.

The specific additions and changes that were announced in the broadcast by Naoki Yoshida —the director and producer of the famous video game—, these are divided into two: innovations and modifications. They are the following:

new deliveries

Source: Square Enix

“Main Scenario Quests”: The next chapter in the “Warrior of Light” story.

“Side Story Quests: “Tartaru’s Grand Endeavor” remains

A trial for 8 players, a challenge is implemented —in normal and extreme mode—.

“Unreal Trial”: Face Sophia in the Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal)

“Alliance Raid”: an expedition of up to 24 players with “Myths of the Realm: Euphrosyne”

“Ultimate Raid”: You will be able to fight against enemies in the “Ultimate” series.

“Dungeon”: novel challenges will be set in “Lapis Manalis”.

“Duty Support System”: Corresponding to the Heavensward expansion, the remaining dungeons will have support so that it is possible to complete them with NPC allies.

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6 Updates

Gold Saucer: A new map “Leap of Faith” will be added

Crystalline Conflict: New Map

New dungeons in general

Retainer adjustments

There will even be new pavilions for “Housing”, this in an attempt to expand the possibilities for players to obtain a home or a “free company”.

However, precise information about this will be revealed soon through “Lodestone”.

On the other hand, patch 6.35 will also bring updates

For “Island Sanctuary” they will implement improvements in the quality of life, adding “ranks”, crops, animals, among other things.

“Tribal Quests: Loporrits”: new daily quests for the “Disciples of the Hand” will be included.

“Deep Dungeon: Eureka Orthos”: “Palace of the Dead” and “Heaven-on-High” will be released.

An update to “Manderville” weapons will be implemented.

In addition, the four new worlds can finally be used – it should be noted that they were launched on November 1, 2022, together with the Data Center, “Dynamis” -. It is expected to reduce congestion due to the high number of users at the base.

Final Fantasy XIV Online: Gods Revels, Lands Tremble will include content from a couple of expansions in its free trial:

A Realm Reborn Y heavenward —and its updates up to patch 3.56—.

In addition, it will also allow you to play as the eligible race (Au Ra), with three additional jobs —Dark Knight, Astrologian, and Machinist—.

These free tests will include the time of the two complete installments of the saga, and will not have a time limit to be played.

On the other hand, if you are a player who is just starting out but you want to speed up your process to gain a level, final fantasy XIV offers you an official guide through seven videos with tips and tricks to facilitate and speed up the adventure.

It is available on YouTube and is called FINAL FANTASY XIV Online Starter Guide Series.

How much does Final Fantasy XIV Online cost?

For PS4, PS5 and PC $19.99

How many expansions does Final Fantasy XIV have?

heavenward — 2015

Stormblood — 2017

Shadowbringers — 2019

Endwalker — 2021

