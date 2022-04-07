SQUARE ENIX has released some new images for the content that will arrive with patch 6.1’s FINAL FANTASY XIV: ENDWALKER. The software house has in fact shown some of the Emoteof the Minion and of Mount that we will be able to obtain thanks to the update that will be released next April 12.

I remind you that FINAL FANTASY XIV: ENDWALKER is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and PC. You can find more information in our previous article.

FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE UNVEILS PATCH 6.1 TRAILER, RELEASING APRIL 12

During the last Letter from the Producer LIVE broadcast, the return of the collaboration with GARO, a new THE PRIMALS album and an Endwalker artbook were announced

LONDON (April 1, 2022) – Today SQUARE ENIX®, during a new episode of the Letter from the Producer LIVE broadcast, announced that patch 6.1 of the critically acclaimed FINAL FANTASY® XIV: Endwalker ™ will be released on April 12th. The broadcast showed new content information for patch 6.1, titled “Newfound Adventure,” including a new trailer, live gameplay footage, and more. Producer and Director Naoki Yoshida shared various details about the new main story missions, the “Tataru’s Grand Endeavor” side missions, additional content for the story of the Role Quests and more that will arrive with the 6.1x patch series.

Patch 6.1 will also mark the arrival of the new Duty Support system for A Realm Reborn ™ (2.0) content. With this new system, all dungeons and 4-player trials from the main story can be completed solo with a group of NPCs. Additionally, major overhauls are also planned at Cape Westwind and subsequent duties to further support an accessible solo play experience. The Duty Support system will also be expanded in future updates to support patch 2.x content, in addition to content from Heavensward ™ and later.

You can see the new trailer for patch 6.1 at the link below: https://youtu.be/0aBy5yKQlZg

In addition to the trailer, producer and director Naoki Yoshida also revealed new details on some of the content that will be available in the 6.1x patch series, such as:

SQUARE ENIX also announced that PvP gear inspired by the hit Japanese TV show “GARO” will return with patch 6.1. Players will be able to obtain mounts and special gear inspired by the show and created by legendary character designer Keita Amemiya. The new professions introduced with Shadowbringers ™ and Endwalker will now be able to use the equipment of this collaboration.

Patch 6.1 will also include a new Unreal dungeon and trial, Ultima’s Bane (Unreal), as well as the new Unending Codex, an assortment of character and term information added to your collection, which will be updated as you progress through the 6.1 main story.

Patch 6.11 will also bring a new Ultimate Duty: Dragonsong’s Reprise, while players in the future will also be able to enjoy the “Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures” side missions and new Custom Deliveries coming with patch 6.15. Data Center Travel will be added with patch 6.18.

For more information and the latest updates, visit the official patch 6.1 promotional website at the link below: https://sqex.to/WNmob

Fans of THE PRIMALS, the official band of FFXIV led by sound director Masayoshi Soken, will be happy to know that on May 25, 2022, a new album will be released worldwide: THE PRIMALS – Beyond the Shadow. You can pre-order the new album on the SQUARE ENIX Store: https://sqex.to/r59q4

Additionally, the latest FINAL FANTASY XIV artbook has been announced, titled FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker – The Art of Resurrection -Among the Stars-. This large color artbook created during Endwalker’s development includes illustrations of the new professions, the Sage and the Reaper, new locations including Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han, dungeons, trials, gear and more. The volume contains the concept art, reference images and messages of the artists who celebrate the end of the Hydaelyn and Zodiark saga. Physical artbooks will also include a code for an exclusive minion: Wind-up Ragnarok.

FINAL FANTASY XIV: Endwalker – The Art of Resurrection -Among the Stars- will be released on September 13, 2022. It is already possible to pre-order it on the SQUARE ENIX Store, while pre-orders in other major libraries will begin on April 2. Visit SQUARE ENIX Store at the following link: https://sqex.to/f0Jjb

You can see the full broadcast Letter from the Producer LIVE at the link below: https://sqex.to/DWWb9

