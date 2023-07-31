Square Enix has unveiled the first details of Final Fantasy XIV Online patch 6.5, entitled “Growing Light”, which includes the grand finale of the Endwalker expansion and which will prepare the ground for new adventures. In fact, a new expansion, Dawntrail, will arrive next year and the game will also be available for Xbox Series in spring 2024. During a special Letter from the Producer Live at the Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival 2023 in Las Vegas, the producer and director of the game Naoki Yoshida said that the main story of patch 6.5 will be divided into two parts: the first part will be included in the 6.5 patch in early October 2023, while the second part will be released with the 6.55 patch in mid-January 2024.

Patch 6.5 will also mark the end of work on expanding the Duty Support system to Final Fantasy XIV Online, an option that allows content to be played with a group of allied NPCs instead of other players. With the release of the patch, it will be possible to complete all main story dungeons, from A Realm Reborn up to Endwalker, using this system, so you can discover the history of Eorzea comfortably on your own. Yoshida also talked about collaborating with Fall Guys. The “Warriors of Light Fame Pass” will be released in Fall Guys on August 22, 2023, while a new Gold Saucer attraction based on Fall Guys will arrive in Final Fantasy XIV Online with the 6.5x series of patches. The new expansion Dawntrail, announced this weekend in Las Vegas, will include the first graphic update of the game and new content at its release, scheduled for the summer of 2024. Among the novelties we will find an increased level cap, new professions, new areas , new allied tribes, new dungeons, a host of new battle content.