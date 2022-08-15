This update, called Buried Memory, will bring locations like Island Sanctuary, our personal farm.

It is evident that the success of Final Fantasy XIV Online is not born solely from its initial proposal, since Square Enix has managed to introduce updates interesting enough to hold the attention of fans of the MMORPG genre. These intentions are seen again with Buried Memorypatch 6.2 that introduces new features such as the Island Sanctuary farm and weather changes, among other things.

Buried Memory update coming to Final Fantasy XIV Online on August 23Square Enix had dated the release of this update for the end of August, but the producer Naoki Yoshida has finished specifying this day in a direct loaded with bonus news. In this way, version 6.2 will arrive at Final Fantasy XIV Online next August 23rdso there is little more than a week left to enjoy all the contents of the patch.

Beyond this, Yoshida has expanded the information known from Buried Memory with data that raises the expectations of the players even more. In this sense, the producer confirms the introduction of new missionsa unprecedented raid for up to 8 players, a challenge and even a dungeon that will be known as The Fell Court of Troia. That’s not counting all the PvP mode tweaks and miscellaneous fixes.

And the thing does not end here. Yoshida has taken advantage of the direct to reveal some of the features of the next patch 6.25, which will be released in autumn or winter. Based on his statements, we can expect an update with new side quests, more Variant Dungeons battle content to test ourselves in variable difficulty dungeons, and much more.

Be that as it may, everything indicates that Square Enix will continue promoting its MMORPG through unique updates and news. And it is that Final Fantasy XIV Online does not stop increasing its number of players, which is one more reason to consider it the most profitable game in the history of the saga.

