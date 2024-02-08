After years of waiting, and even denying its existence, Final Fantasy XIV It will finally arrive on Xbox Series X|S this year. In this way, it has been revealed that an open beta for all users of this console will begin at the end of this month. Unfortunately, it has also been announced that all those who opt for the full version, They will have to pay for Xbox Game Passthis along with the monthly MMO subscription, something that has not been liked by players.

Through the official site, it has been revealed that the beta of Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox Series Heavensward and Stormblood, with a series of limitations imposed as part of the Free Trail that is now available on PC and PlayStation. However, when the final version of the MMO arrives in the future, An Xbox Game Pass Core or Ultimate subscription will be required for all users.

This is something that has not been liked by the players. Currently, a monthly subscription to Final Fantasy XIV It costs $14.99 dollars in its standard version. Along with this, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs $16.99 per month. Total, a person would have to spend $32 to play this MMO on Xbox Series X|S. This draws a lot of attention, since on PlayStation you do not need PS Plus to enjoy this title.

While it is true that Xbox Game Pass is not necessary to enjoy the Free Trial, which includes a lot of content, All those who want to enjoy the latest expansions and updates will have to consider an additional expense on Xbox Series X|S. We remind you that the Final Fantasy XIV open beta will begin next February 21. On related topics, the development of Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has been completed. Likewise, there is talk of a possible remake of Final Fantasy VIII.

Editor's Note:

This is a wall that many Xbox users will not be willing to make. It is one thing to pay the monthly subscription to this title, but another is to pay for Game Pass, something that perhaps not many are willing to do. In this way, it is questioned whether Xbox forced Square Enix to implement this measure, in order to increase the number of users on its service.

Via: square enix