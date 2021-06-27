Final Fantasy XIV, the popular MMORPG of Square-Enix has recently been updated to version 5.55, which introduced, in addition to the classic improvements, support for PlayStation 5.

The patch in question arrived towards the end of May, but Digital Foundry took advantage of all this time to analyze down to the smallest detail the port on the next-gen console.

Unfortunately, as reported by the technical experts of the well-known IT portal, it seems that the PS5 version has left everyone with a bad taste in their mouth.

One of the main features of the PS5 version was the presence of the native 4K resolution, when on the PS4 Pro console you could only reach Full HD or 1440p.

Unfortunately, setting that resolution negatively affects performance. Digital Foundry recommends setting the game to 1440p, the current middle ground between graphics and framerate, however, even then, the fluidity of the experience is not guaranteed.

Furthermore, we must not forget that we are talking about a title, loved and played by millions of people, of course, but still born in 2013 and, therefore, subject to numerous limitations. FXAA anti-aliasing, shadow resolution, vegetation density and fade-in distance are just part of the heavy legacy that an 8-year-old title must carry on its back.

The integration of the DualSense it has been branded as superfluous and invasive, with feedback signals for every interaction and even for every step you take. For Digital Foundry, this feature is certainly nice “in small doses”, but in the long run it becomes exhausting, especially on a game destined to last for hours and hours.

Is there anything valid in the PS5 version of FF14? Digital Foundry has rewarded without problems the game HUD, a clean and quality interface, as well as the presence of the SSD that returns almost instant loads. All the rest? Disappointing.

Final Fantasy XIV continues to enjoy great popularity on PC and will soon be made even richer with the introduction of the expansion Endwalker, scheduled for November 23. Those who want to play on PS5 consoles, however, will have to revise their expectations, at least pending some targeted patches.

What do you think? Do you share the Digital Foundry analysis?

Source: Eurogamer