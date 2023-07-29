













He also added that he would like to be the director of this possible series of Final Fantasy XIV. However, due to his different jobs within Square Enix, he doesn’t think it will be possible for him.. For this reason, he said he was open to any proposal with which an interested studio approaches him.

He even implied that they already had something on the way before the pandemic hit. However, as with many other projects, it had to be canceled due to complications. So we can see that there is already interest in this happening.

Although he cannot be a director, Naoki Yoshida would like to have a lot of hand in what is done about Final Fantasy XIV. Something that would undoubtedly turn out very well, since we have seen that adaptations that take their creators into account have better results.

Final Fantasy XIV didn’t have a series?

Final Fantasy XIV and Netflix had already had a collaboration to create a series which was known as Dad of Light. In it we see a father and son rebuilding their relationship while playing Square Enix’s beloved MMORPG together.

However, Naoki Yoshida wants a series that feeds off or even expands the lore and that the game is not just an accessory to it.. So any that may come in the future could surely parallel what was seen in the game.

We’ll see if with these statements any studio or streaming service is interested in Final Fantasy XIV. After all, video game adaptations are becoming quite relevant and very well received lately. Who would you think would be the ideal studio to make it happen?

