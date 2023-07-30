













Final Fantasy XIV: Naoki Yoshida details the news of patch 6.5 | EarthGamer









The second part of the patch Final Fantasy XIV will bear the number of 6.55. With it will come new tribal alliances in endwalker. There will also be a sequel to Tataru’s Grand Endeavor. As if that were not enough, there will be even more adventures with Hildebrand. Not to mention the arrival of more Manderville weapons and Splendorous tools.

For those who want to satisfy their spirit of adventure, there will also be a new dungeon with patch 6.5, called The Lunar Subterrane. There will also be a new trial known as The Abyssal Fracture which will have normal and extreme difficulty. In addition to the arrival of an unreal trial: The Singularity Reactor and the new alliance raid: Myths of the Realm 3.

We recommend you: Final Fantasy XIV announces Downtrail, its new expansion that arrives in 2024

Finally the highlight of patch 6.5 of Final Fantasy XIV is that they will add duty support for stormblood. This will be available for all main scenario dungeons from A Realm Reborn to Endwalker. The improvement that most effusively captured from the public present was that now the alliance raids will be done according to the levels of the players.

What else is coming in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.5?

Although they did not go into details, patch 6.5 of Final Fantasy XIV will make adjustments to various jobs. While the island sanctuary will have more ranks and divisions, as well as new areas to meet, animals, structures, materials and crafts.

There will be adjustments to the PvP modes which will come after this event in Las Vegas. This was decided in order not to affect the tournament that was held at the venue. Along with these adjustments, they will add a new arena to Chrystalline Conflict.

Source: Square Enix

To wrap up the patch notes and their participation, they unveiled some commemorative items. To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Final Fantasy XIV, players can find a new emote and a new mount in the store. The latter is a curious retro motorcycle with a small chocobo that will be our co-pilot. What do you think of these news?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)