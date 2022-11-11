SQUARE ENIX unveiled the launch window and lots of new details for the highly acclaimed patch 6.3 FINAL FANTASY XIV. The update will be entitled “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble”And will be available in the course of January 2023. Among the innovations introduced we will find the arrival of a new series of missions for the Main Scenario Quest, as well as lots of secondary content. Thanks to this patch, the Duty Supportimplementing the latest contents of the expansion HEAVENSWARD.

Naoki Yoshida he then revealed some details on what awaits us from patch 6.35. With this update, the software house will introduce new features for Island Sanctuarysuch as new crops and new animals for our island, as well as new missions related to Hildibrand which will allow us to improve Manderville Weapon.

GODS PARTY AND EARTH SHAKES FINAL FANTASY XIV ONLINE PATCH 6.3 REVEALED New main scenario missions, new battle content, updates to the Duty Support system and more coming in early 2023 LONDON (11 November 2022) – Today SQUARE ENIX® shared the first details on FINAL FANTASY® XIV Online Patch 6.3, called “Gods Revel, Lands Tremble”, during the 74th Letter from the Producer LIVE broadcast. Patch 6.3, which will be released in early January 2023, includes various new activities for players, as well as changes to the balance of professions, additions to homes and more. The updates planned with patch 6.35 have also been shared, which include additions to the Island Sanctuary, a new series of daily tribal quests, and the next chapter in the Hildibrand saga. During the broadcast, Naoki Yoshida, the game’s producer and director, talked about a number of additions and changes included in the patch, including: New main missions : the new chapter in the history of the Warrior of Light;

: the new chapter in the history of the Warrior of Light; New side missions : Tataru’s Grand Endeavor continues;

: Tataru’s Grand Endeavor continues; New 8-player trial : a new challenge on Normal or Extreme difficulty;

: a new challenge on Normal or Extreme difficulty; New Unreal trial : Confront Sophia in Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal);

: Confront Sophia in Containment Bay P1T6 (Unreal); New 24-player alliance raid : Myths of the Realm: Euphrosyne.

: Myths of the Realm: Euphrosyne. New Ultimate Raid : challenge a fearsome enemy in the new raid of the Ultimate series;

: challenge a fearsome enemy in the new raid of the Ultimate series; New dungeon : new missions await you in the Lapis Manalis.

: new missions await you in the Lapis Manalis. Duty Support System : support for the remaining Heavensward scenarios, so you can complete them together with a group of allied NPCs;

: support for the remaining Heavensward scenarios, so you can complete them together with a group of allied NPCs; Updates to the Gold Saucer : new Leap of Faith map;

: new Leap of Faith map; Various updates: a new treasure hunt dungeon, various retainer changes, new Crystalline Conflict map, the introduction of new custom deliveries and more. Yoshida also confirmed the addition of new residential areas in the game’s existing districts, which give more players the ability to purchase a home for themselves or their Free Company. More details on The Lodestone will be available in the future. Patch 6.35 will include various updates, including: Island Sanctuary Updates : various general improvements, new ranks, crops, animals and more;

: various general improvements, new ranks, crops, animals and more; New Tribal Quest “Loporrits” : new daily missions for Disciples of the Land;

: new daily missions for Disciples of the Land; New Deep Dungeon: Eureka Orthos – the highly anticipated successor to Palace of the Dead and Heaven-on-High;

– the highly anticipated successor to Palace of the Dead and Heaven-on-High; Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures ;

With more than 27 million registered players in total, this is the perfect time to step into the highly acclaimed FINAL FANTASY XIV Online saga for the first time. The expanded free trial includes all content from A Realm Reborn ™ through to the Heavensward ™ expansion (and updates up to Patch 3.56), as well as an additional playable race (the Au Ra) and three additional playable professions (the Dark Knight, the Astrologian and the Machinist). With the free trial, you can enjoy hundreds of hours of gameplay and the equivalent of two full FINAL FANTASY games with no time limits. For more information, please visit: http://sqex.to/FFXIVFreeTrial

