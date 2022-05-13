Square-Enix has published its financial results for the last year, an element to keep an eye on next year given the maxi sale in the western part with brands such as Tomb Raider and Deus Ex. Although they did not shift the scales drastically, these IPs have always found fertile ground among enthusiasts, while still ensuring excellent numbers.

Net sales decreased 10% from the previous year to 365.3 million yen, with a profit of 51 million. In the list must certainly be added the bad management of Marvel’s Guardian of Galaxy, which has definitely disappointed sales expectations despite the quality of the title.

He therefore intervenes to save the situation Final Fantasy XIV, the title of the most profitable series in history and that not even this time is denied. The release of the Endwalker expansion then further emphasized sales. Therefore, Final Fantasy is certainly the spearhead of the publisher and obviously all eyes are on the sixteenth chapter that could raise the scores in a rather drastic way.

Source: Eurogamer