The arrival of the games of the Final Fantasy franchise to Xbox always has a special relevance, and many expected that in the coming weeks new information about the arrival of Final Fantasy XIV to Xbox could be revealed. However, this MMORPG has made headlines for having covered the future plan they have in mind, with more than 5 years of support, although they have also commented that Final Fantasy XIV is not coming to Xbox anytime soon.

Although the information on the title supported that the development was on the right track, the producer of Final Fantasy XIV, Naoki Yoshida, has exposed a content plan that will go on for a long time. And we might think that in this aspect the launch of Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox would be more or less on track. Ultimately, it won’t.

Yoshida comments that “Even now, our CEO is encouraging us to fight for more players and 30 million adventurers, and he still has future plans for us”, And because of that, “thankfully, we don’t see our momentum stopping. At one point we thought that maybe we could stabilize, but luckily our player base continues to expand and grow ». And it might be thought that the growth of the game may go through including a new community. But the truth is that it has been made clear that Final Fantasy XIV will not come to Xbox anytime soon.

And it is that, according to comments, “We have to think about long-term planning with additional platforms, we need additional testing for that particular platform. Therefore, the amount of resources that must be allocated increases exponentially ». It is a way of saying that there is still a long way to go before its jump to other platforms becomes possible, and therefore, its plan continues to maintain Playstation 4 and PC, as the first platforms, and the jump to Playstation 5 later. No indication has been given of his arrival on Xbox, knowing that it will arrive, it is intuited that Final Fantasy XIV will not arrive on Xbox soon.

With a very ambitious plan and accumulated work, it seems clear that from Square Enix they want to consolidate the project on the path they have been working on and the jump to other platforms will be something additional to which they will dedicate resources when necessary. Final Fantaxy XIV is scheduled for release this year, adding that patch for Playstation 5 later. We will see if with its launch, which still has no date, the subsequent plan that brings Final Fantasy XIV to Xbox consoles can be clarified.