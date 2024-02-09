













So due to the time difference it would be at 2:00 pm according to central Mexico time. You are probably wondering how you can participate in this test and there are no restrictions for console owners.

However, you may need to configure some settings on your system, so it is recommended that you consult this link on the official site of Final Fantasy XIV.

As for what will be available in the beta, called Free Trial, it includes the base game plus its first two expansions, Heavensward and Stormblood. It also gives access to the jobs and races that are associated with this same content.

It is necessary to point out that all the content of the Free Trial of Final Fantasy XIV does not require an Xbox Game Pass (Core or Ultimate) subscription. But when this full title comes out it will be necessary.

Another thing that is essential to highlight is that those people who are already playing this game on other platforms and who wish to participate in the beta with their Square Enix account are better off not doing so. At least not yet.

The ideal thing is that they wait for the full launch of Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox Series X|S. The reason is that it is necessary to link an existing Microsoft account and the Square Enix account.

Once this process is done it cannot be undone. This is why this publisher asks its users not to attempt this process before this MMORPG is released on Xbox consoles. Obviously, it is best to follow the instructions exactly.

