For fans, Shadowbringers turned out to be the pinnacle of all that Final Fantasy XIV could offer. A great story, new game mechanics, hundreds of details that are perceived until you have the opportunity to play them for a long time. Even subsequent updates extended a formidable story and gave players plenty of reasons to keep paying their respective monthly payments.

Now, the moment has come that those same fans and some curious were waiting, because Final Fantasy XIV Not only will it receive an update, it comes with another great expansion that will tell more about the story that – it seems – will reach a point that will surprise everyone.

While the director’s presentation Naoki Yoshida to show us what awaits us in the next expansion of Final Fantasy XIV It was very good, we had many questions and the aforementioned director did the favor of answering them.

Between magicians and new mechanics, type Animal crossing?

Final Fantasy XIV It feeds on the already vast mythology that has accompanied the franchise for more than two decades. As a result, many jobs appear eventually and this time we are going to have the Sage, who in the original games had a special nature with little magic and health points, but, yes, variety in his attacks.

Does the same thing happen in FFXIV? ‘Of course, you may find that some items will remind you of the original Sage, but the Sage’s gaming experience is designed to fit in well with Final Fantasy XIV. I don’t think you should be afraid of constantly being low on MP. ‘

On the other hand, Final Fantasy XIV you will receive an interesting addition to the Island Sanctuary in which the user has a more relaxed experience, but that pays dividends. But is it something only for the more advanced? ‘We want to involve people from the lowest level possible, but it takes some adventure to explore the island, raise animals and plant foods. If you want to experience the variety this content has to offer, you may need a job high enough to collect these kinds of things.‘Yoshida declared.

According to Naoki Yoshida, the development of Island Sanctuary started a couple of years ago and they put it together based on feedback from gamers. Final Fantasy XIV. ‘We originally planned to release it in a patch update, but we were unable to allocate development costs for such a large project, so we decided to take the time to develop and release it together with an expansion pack and subsequent patches. I felt that there was not as much content that allowed players to easily play solo at their own pace, so we are proceeding with development based on that concept.‘

The grace of Final Fantasy XIV is in the short, medium and long term innovation

Square Enix didn’t start working on an MMORPG yesterday, it has the prior experience of Final Fantasy XI and also that of Dragon Quest XHowever, the jewel in the crown is taken Final Fantasy XIV, especially for the work that the production and direction of the game has done, which will soon be through three different generations of consoles. We asked Naoki Yoshida, how they have managed to continue innovating in an environment that can be complicated.

‘Final Fantasy XIV is a project developed and operated with a long-term plan in mind ‘ Naoki Yoshida said. ‘Also, I personally believe that developing and running an MMO is like a marathon, not a sprint. So even if you can’t afford to make something come true when the idea occurs to you, it’s important to look at it from a long-term perspective and move forward step by step. ‘.

‘Of course, I always think in this sense day after day, and I’ve gotten quite used to the current state of things. As a result, I feel like it’s pretty common that I think, ‘This kind of content looks interesting … but it can take two years until we can release something like that!’ ‘

In other words, surprises need time and development to materialize and the example of Final Fantasy XIV it is quite clear. Endwalker it will be the update of a work that has been a long time in development.

It sounds crazy, but Final Fantasy XIV will still be friendly to those who can’t find someone to play with.

The Trust System of Final Fantasy XIV is a clear example of how you can think of a wide variety of users, especially since there are many who fail to build a team or prefer not to interact with other people. With the new dungeons in Endwalker, we had to make adjustments and this is what he told us Naoki Yoshida.

‘Yes, all of the Endwalker dungeons that you will explore through the main stage missions can be played using the Trust System. However, when it comes to lower level dungeons, it is more difficult than simply applying the Trust System code to each dungeon, because the artificial intelligence of the Trust System NPC is completely different for each dungeon!‘

‘The reason the Trust System NPCs can handle boss mechanics cleanly is that we created a different AI program for each boss; This ensures that the Trust System allies act in a way that does not add stress to the player. In other words, to implement Trusts in past dungeons, individual AI should be prepared for each dungeon ‘

‘Of course this is a very intensive task and honestly it may not even be possible, so our goal would be to create a more generalized and adaptable method. If we can do that, I think we can expand the range of dungeons that the Trust System can support. ‘added the director of Final Fantasy XIV.

All expansions bring risks, adjustments and other changes that should change the game completely

Endwalker, the fourth expansion of Final Fantasy XIV, comes to make many important adjustments to the MMO gaming experience. This requires in-depth work that cannot be passed through and what happened was work to applaud.

‘I mentioned this during the presentation, but the basic battle formulas will not change. The degree of influence of the sub-parameters has been adjusted for each expansion pack, and this is our usual practice. However, the formula is the same. Simply put, the numbers to be processed are just smaller. ‘.

‘For example, if the base damage of a level 80 character with an item level of 530 is 5000, it will be renamed to 1000. There will be no change for damage values ​​from level 1 to level 50, and you can feel the same growth character ‘.

‘However, there are changes from level 51 onwards, so it may seem like your character is getting stronger a bit more slowly. While that may be the case, we are trying to keep Endwalker’s growth rate (level 81 to 90) the same as what we use now, so we hope it doesn’t feel like too big of a change compared to Shadowbringers’, Naoki Yoshida finished.

