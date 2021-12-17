Final Fantasy XIV can now be said to be the only MMORPG capable of competing with World of Warcraft: its success is such that the number of players is not manageable by the servers and will lead to a sales block of the title.

Since the release of the latest expansion of Final Fantasy XIV in November, Endwalker, the game is experiencing a density of players in the entry queue so large that they do not allow them to enter the game, remaining waiting even for hours.

The same phenomenon had previously been seen with New World, the MMORPG that has been able to capture the attention of fans of the genre during 2021: in the first weeks many users complained of queues for up to three hours to be able to play on the main servers, you will find here all the information about the case.

Well, it seems that too Final Fantasy XIV now you are faced with this problem: the demand for the game has been such that Square Enix will apply in the next few days a sales block in an effort to deal with problems with users connecting to servers.

An access priority algorithm had already been applied, favoring first those who have the subscription for the game and then those who have the basic copy. Those who instead use the free trial version can access only during the morning and night hours, but despite this the results have been poor: for this reason, in the immediate future it will not be possible to access the free trial version from Final Fantasy XIV until a later date.

These sales and distribution suspensions will be introduced gradually over the next few days in a gradual process. We are working in combo with retail companies to be able to manage the situation by stemming the problems that such actions could bring. During peak hours it is almost impossible to play: the suspension will be due to this reason, to guarantee the possibility of using the product for the owners of the game.

These were the words of Square Enix on the fact: a certainly not indifferent stance, which testifies to the will that the company has to protect those who have always supported the game.