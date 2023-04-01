













This information was shared by the game’s producer and director, Naoki Yoshida, who revealed that it will be available sometime in May of this year.

This will bring a series of extras such as the continuation of the main story and the conclusion of the raids or raids of Pandæmonium.

Yoshida revealed that the next patch, 6.45, will increase Blue Mage’s job level cap to 80 and add new spells, extra equipment, and additional enemies.

The latter will have to be faced at the Masked Carnivale. There will also be new dungeons like Variant & Criterion Dungeon – Mount Rokkon, three new difficulty levels (Normal, Criterion and Criterion (Savage)) and quests to upgrade weapons and tools.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Square Enix, apart from talking about The Dark Throne for Final Fantasy XIV Onlinerevealed that the annual Hatching-tide event will continue until April 10.

This includes limited-time challenges and rewards such as the Tonberry themed set, Frighten emote, Hippity-hoppity Hatching-tide Advertisement furniture, and Pa-Paya Demastered Orchestra Role.

And that’s a wrap for today’s broadcast! If you missed or would like to rewatch the show, check out the archived footage here! 📺 https://t.co/B92NyHEd17 — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) March 31, 2023

What exactly does The Dark Throne comprise in Final Fantasy XIV Online?

Square Enix shared specific details about what’s included in patch 6.4, The Dark Throne, at Final Fantasy XIV Online:

– New Main Scenario Quests – The next chapter in the Warrior of Light story.

– New Raid – Pandæmonium: Anabaseios – The last part of the Pandæmonium raid series.

– New Dungeon – New challenges await in The Aetherfont.

– New Trials – The Voidcast Dais – Take on a new battle on Normal and Extreme difficulties.

– New Unreal Trial – Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal)

– New Side Story Quests – Continue the Tataru’s Grand Endeavor.

To the above we must add updates to Dutty Support and fishing spots, as well as improvements to quality of life, PvP (Player vs. Player), Frontline and other minor fixes to improve the overall gaming experience.

The company also noted that players who have the FFXIV Online Starter Edition can add the Stormblood expansion in some regions for free until May 8, 2023.

