It hasn’t been long since we shared with you that a mobile version of Final Fantasy XIV was in development. Square Enix had not confirmed it but China already did.

That was because the body in charge of approving the publication of games in this country gave a list of the next titles that will reach the hands of Chinese players. The list includes: Marvel Rivals, Rainbow Six, Dynasty Warriors and Final Fantasy XIV Mobile.

In total, 15 video games were approved, but the ones mentioned above are the most important. As previously revealed, the mobile version of Final Fantasy XIV is the result of an agreement between Square Enix and Tencent.

Its approval means that the official announcement should not take long, and in this way this MMORPG will be able to expand to another platform apart from the PC as well as the PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Tencent, in addition to publishing Final Fantasy XIV Mobile In Chinese territory, it will do the same for Rainbow Six. This last one is very interesting, since China had not approved that Rainbow Six Siege reached its territory.

In fact, it banned its sale and even its online streaming. So it’s likely that Ubisoft had to make some changes to the game before it finally reached the hands of Chinese players. These types of modifications are common.

I believe this is the first official confirmation of a Final Fantasy XIV Mobile game? The title is being developed by Tencent’s Lightspeed Studios and Square Enix. It’s expected to be a standalone MMORPG separate from the PC game. — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) August 2, 2024

With respect to Marvel Rivals and Marvel Snapwhich are also on the list, will be published in China by NetEase. According to Naoki ‘Yoshi P’ Yoshida, the idea is that Final Fantasy XIV be available on as many platforms as possible, as long as they are capable of running it.

Fountain: Square Enix.

The newest addition to this video game is its Dawntrail expansion, which includes new raids and changes that players will surely like.

Apart from Final Fantasy XIV We have more information about video games at TierraGamer.